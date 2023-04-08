Tens of thousands of customers still without power in Ottawa-Gatineau region

Three days after a powerful freezing rain storm hit the region on Wednesday, just over 51,000 customers are still without power in the National Capital Region.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday:

Roughly 2,900 Hydro Ottawa customers don't have power.

26,839 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais don't have power.

21,699 Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario don't have power.

Hundreds of thousands of Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro-Québec customers were affected in some way by Wednesday's freezing rain.

Hydro Ottawa said around 225 work crews are working to restore full power to the city's residents and businesses.

"We continue to expect that power will be restored to all customers by end of day, Saturday," the utility said in a statement.

This map shows the number of Hydro One east Ontario customers without power as of 7:45 a.m. Saturday. (Hydro One)

More than 28,000 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais are without power, with tens of thousands of customers also hit hard in other parts of the province, including Montreal, Lanaudière and Laval.

At a news conference Saturday, Hydro-Québec said it is hoping most households will regain power by the end of the weekend, but couldn't give a precise timeline. Some may stay without power until Monday as about 1,500 workers are on the ground working to restore power lines.

About 1.1 million Quebecers were without power at the peak of the outage Thursday morning

Warming centres open across the region

As people remain without power, facilities are open across the Ottawa-Gatineau region to allow people to charge devices and use the washroom.

The following places are open in Ottawa to charge your devices, get bottled water, use the washroom and shower.

Dunrobin Community Centre

Greely Community Centre

Manotick Community Centre

W. Erskine Johnson Arena

Almost all other city facilities will be open and can also be used to charge devices or use the washroom, but not all places have showers.

As <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> continues to recover from the storm, community support centres are available for various needs such as washrooms, charging stations and snacks.<br><br>For an up to date list visit: <a href="https://t.co/nxs2Z4IH8w">https://t.co/nxs2Z4IH8w</a> <a href="https://t.co/VuYw7YMxMU">pic.twitter.com/VuYw7YMxMU</a> —@ottawacity

The Manor Park Community Centre, Rockcliffe Park Community Centre, Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre and Tennis Centre West Ottawa are closed Saturday due to power outages.

Gatineau and Western Quebec

This map shows the number of outages for Hydro-Quebec customers as of 7:45 a.m. Saturday. (Hydro-Quebec)

In Gatineau, Que., residents can shower, recharge devices and fill up water containers at the following locations:

Centre sportif de Gatineau

Maison du citoyen

Paul-Pelletier Aquatic Centre

Lucien-House Aquatic Centre

The centre communautaire et culturel de Buckingham is also open until 10 p.m. as a place to charge devices and fill up water containers.

In Western Quebec, the community centre in Cantley, Que., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. People can charge their devices, access Wi-Fi and take a shower there.

Three community centres will be open in Val-des-Monts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centres in Saint-Pierre-de-Wakefield and Poltimore can be used to warm up, fill up water bottles, use the washroom and charge devices. The community centre in Perkins is the only one that will have showers open to the public.

In Chelsea, Que., the Meredith Centre is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. People can charge devices, use the wi-fi, fill up water bottles, have coffee, use the washroom and take a hot shower. The main library will also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.