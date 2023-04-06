Take a look at what Wednesday's April ice storm did to the region
Tens of thousands of customers in Ottawa-Gatineau region are without power Thursday as city crews grapple with the cleanup after the region was hit with ice pellets, freezing rain and significant rainfall Wednesday.
City received around 600 calls about downed trees by 9 p.m. Wednesday
Hydro crews are working to restore power in the Outaouais, where 125,000 customers were without power Thursday morning, and Hydro Ottawa crews worked to bring about 65,000 customers back online.