Take a look at what Wednesday's April ice storm did to the region

Tens of thousands of customers in Ottawa-Gatineau region are without power Thursday as city crews grapple with the cleanup after the region was hit with ice pellets, freezing rain and significant rainfall Wednesday.

Hydro crews are working to restore power in the Outaouais, where 125,000 customers were without power Thursday morning, and Hydro Ottawa crews worked to bring about 65,000 customers back online.

Many schools across the region are also affected by the power outages, resulting in many closures.

One of hundreds of trees downed or broken during the ice storm. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

An ice storm in Ottawa brought down hundreds of trees across the city, including this one at Bay and Nepean streets. (David Thurton/CBC)

Ice from freezing rain clings to the branches of trees as a pedestrian walks along the Rideau Canal Pathway in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A tree blocks the intersection of Cole and Avondale avenues in Ottawa. (Jen Beard/CBC)

A look at the damage caused by Wednesday's ice storm Duration 1:00 An ice storm that brought a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain, thunderstorms and significant rainfall to Ottawa Wednesday downed trees, limbs and brush around the city. (Photo: David Thurton/CBC)

Ice hangs from the light bulbs and wooden beams of a restaurant's outdoor patio as freezing rain falls in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A power outage due to the ice storm forced a Tim Hortons in Cantley to only accept cash. (Radio-Canada)

Crews work to clean up a tree that fell during an ice storm on rue Saint-Dominique in Gatineau, Que., on April 5, 2023. (Patrick Foucault/Radio-Canada)

Crews clean up after a tree fell on Rue Saint-Dominique in Gatineau, Que., after being coated with freezing rain on April 5, 2023. (Patrick Foucault/Radio-Canada)

Ice clings to a dead sunflower during freezing rain in Gatineau, Que., on April 5, 2023. (Patrick Foucault/Radio-Canada)