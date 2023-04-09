Thousands of customers in eastern Ontario and Outaouais still in the dark 

Almost all Ottawa customers have their power restored by Sunday morning, but thousands of customers in eastern Ontario and parts of western Quebec are still in the dark.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday:

17 Hydro Ottawa customers don't have power.

13,542 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais don't have power.

3,349 Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario don't have power.

Hundreds of thousands of Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro-Québec customers were affected by Wednesday's freezing rain.

Hydro-Québec crews continue to work throughout the long weekend to restore power to more than 130,000 customers across the province. Montreal, Montérégie, Laval and the Outaouais make up the hardest hit regions.

About 1.1 million Quebecers were without power at the peak of the outage Thursday morning, and more than 900,000 have had their power restored since.

This map shows the number of outages for Hydro-Quebec customers as of 8:40 a.m. Sunday. (Hydro Quebec)

At a news conference Saturday, Hydro-Québec said it is hoping most customers will regain power by the end of the weekend, but couldn't give a precise timeline.

Maxime Nadeau, the director of energy system control at Hydro-Québec, said teams have come in from other regions to lend a hand and private contractors were also hired.

"We want to make sure we can restore things as quickly as possible," he said.

Power restorations, clean-ups continue

More than 3,000 customers are still without power in parts of eastern Ontario, from Sharbot Lake to Hawkesbury, Ont..

Hydro One said it restored power to more than 370,000 customers since the start of the storm Wednesday.

This map shows the number of Hydro One customers in east Ontario without power as of 8:40 a.m. Sunday. (Hydro One)

As power continues to be restored, crews are also cleaning up fallen trees, brush and limbs.

Alain Gonthier, general manager for the City of Ottawa's Public Works Department, said the city's forestry team has received more than 2000 calls for service since Wednesday's ice storm, and has serviced more than half of them.

Gonthier said collecting and chipping all the debris will be a multi-week effort, but people can help by placing their tree cutting and branches at the curb for collection. Larger tree branches and cuttings can be brought to the city's Trail Road waste facility off Moodie Drive.

Carbon monoxide risk

City officials are also warning people about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. An Ottawa family of 11 are all recovery from various degrees of carbon monoxide poisoning after using a charcoal barbecue on the second floor of their row house for warmth.

Fire crews have been carrying out wellness checks since the storm, and have found several residents using generators or barbecues inside garages and homes.

📢<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>,<br><br>‼️During our wellness checks, we’ve seen many residents using generators inside their garage & in the home. Today, 11 residents from one home were transported to hospital with Carbon Monoxide poisoning from using a BBQ inside.‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a><br><br>🔗<a href="https://t.co/UEulDmb2aU">https://t.co/UEulDmb2aU</a> ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/tUzFhzBAXp">pic.twitter.com/tUzFhzBAXp</a> —@OttFire

A 75-year-old man died in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Que., Friday after using a generator in his garage. The Deux-Montagnes police service said the level of carbon monoxide in the air was higher than normal.

It's the second death linked to the storm in Quebec. On Thursday, a man in Les Coteaux died while attempting to cut down tree branches on his property, police said.