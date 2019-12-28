Possible ice storm headed toward eastern Ontario

If you have presents you need to exchange, you might want to avoid returning them tomorrow.

Environment Canada says an ice storm could hit Ottawa late Sunday.

The federal weather agency says rain is expected to start in the late afternoon but may taper off briefly overnight, turning to ice pellets or light snow.

The high Sunday afternoon will be –1 C, with a windchill that will make it feel like –10 C. The low will be –7 C.

Uncertain what Monday will bring

Early Monday morning, however, the freezing rain could return.

While heavy precipitation is expected Monday morning, Environment Canada says it's still uncertain what form it will take.

"At this time freezing rain seems more likely, however there are some indications that ice pellets could be the primary type of precipitation," a special weather statement reads.

Whatever is falling over Ottawa will transition into snow Monday evening, however.

Widespread power outages and significant ice buildup are expected, and travelling conditions could be poor both days.

The high on Monday will be –3 C and the low will be –4 C.

Similar weather for Kingston, Pembroke, Maniwaki

Freezing rain is also possible in Kingston, Ont., starting Sunday afternoon until Monday. The temperature will hover around zero and possibly dip just below the freezing point. Icy roads are expected and power outages are also possible there.

Maniwaki, Que., will likewise have bad weather sweep through the area, with 15 centimetres of snow possible for the southwestern part of the province on Monday.

Residents should expect a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet, Environment Canada says. The storm will similarly bring poor driving conditions and power outages to the region, as in Ottawa and Kingston.

In Pembroke, Ont., light snow is expected Sunday, but heavier precipitation will move into the area Monday. Like Ottawa, it's currently unclear in what form it will fall.

"If the precipitation falls mainly as freezing rain, there is the potential for an ice storm, resulting in significant ice accumulation and widespread power outages," another special weather statement reads.

By Monday night, the bad weather will turn back into snow.

Environment Canada says it will monitor the storm closely.