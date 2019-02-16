Get hooked on ice fishing this weekend — for free

If you've been thinking about giving ice fishing a try, this Family Day weekend is the perfect time to get hooked.

Canadian residents can fish anywhere in Ontario from Feb. 16-18 without having to buy a licence.

It's the first of four free fishing events this year, with the others falling on Mother's Day weekend (May 11-12), Father's Day weekend (June 15-16) and family fishing week (June 29-July 7).

A day-long sport fishing licence normally costs $13.80 in Ontario.

On Saturday, about 200 people are expected to compete in the Petrie Island Ice Fishermen's Association Derby on Baitshop Bay from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's limited to existing hut owners on the bay, their guests and those who have rented huts.

Hallie Cotnam of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning headed out to the bay to check things out ahead of time.

You can listen to her radio piece and check out her photos below.

'It's an addiction, but I mean there's worse things to be addicted to,' said fisherman Alex MacFarlane, 24. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Looks like MacFarlane had a bit of a party the night before. 'A lot of it is social, actually.' (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

This device can show fish swimming by. MacFarlane mainly catches and releases. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Christina Richards and her friend Kevin Dolan pose in an ice-fishing hut. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Look at this ice hut's beautiful bay window. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Lots of colours out on the bay. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Nice touch. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Excellent use of spray paint and maple leaves. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Some of the huts are a little more rustic. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)