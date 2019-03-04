Missing Gatineau man's body found

Gatineau police said Thursday they found a missing man's body off a west-end bike path on Wednesday evening.

They don't consider Ian Lambert's death to be suspicious.

The 45-year-old man had last been seen leaving a house party in the western part of the Plateau district the night of Feb. 16.

He was a public servant and an active member of Ottawa's LGBTQ community, often visiting businesses near Bank and Somerset streets, which displayed "missing" posters in the weeks after he disappeared.

A passerby found Lambert's body near a bike path in Aylmer at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, and called police.

An autopsy has been scheduled. No further details are being released.