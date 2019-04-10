Ian Black's photos of the week
Lots of highs and lows in past week's weather
CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black loves to snap photos that capture Ottawa's weather.
Here are some of the highlights, looking back at the highs and lows of the week that was.
A damp grey Monday in the Capital. Now reporting fr. rain at the airport. Temp is -0.1°. Nasty Wind ENE 40 gusting 57km/h. Fr. rain Warning remains in effect. High 2°. To add insult to injury, 5cm of snow tomorrow. Think I’ll just go back to bed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/3ma98KMQSG">pic.twitter.com/3ma98KMQSG</a>—@BlacksWeather
We’ve already picked up a dusting to make things very slippery, but Special Statement from Env Can warns of more snow, heavy at times, (may see ice pellets and/or fr. rain). Amounts 5-10cm+. 2° now, w/c -9. High 1°. Wind NE 20-40. Snow tapers ~8pm. 🌤Wed & 6°. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/QMUNwucQ4t">pic.twitter.com/QMUNwucQ4t</a>—@BlacksWeather
After yesterday’s record 8.8cm snow, some melting today. It’s -3° now (w/c -9). Look for intervals of sun & cloud w/a high near 6° (norm is 9.2°). Wind ⬆️NW 20+. Another cold night. Low -6°. M. sunny Thurs & 6°. ☔️Fri pm & 9°. Wknd looks promising! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/chfPHVNc20">pic.twitter.com/chfPHVNc20</a>—@BlacksWeather
More sunshine to enjoy today. It’s -3° now (w/c -9). High 7°. Wind NNW 15+ this am. ⬆️☁️this eve. Slight chance of a ☔️early Fri, then rain likely by 3pm. High 11°. Get ready for a great Saturday -how about mostly sunny & low teens! It’s about time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/biLvy3FxVA">pic.twitter.com/biLvy3FxVA</a>—@BlacksWeather
A bit of colour on a grey day. 2° now. High 10°. Slight chance of am sprinkle. Periods of rain 4pm into eve. Wind E 20-40. A mild low of 5°. Partly cloudy Sat & 13°. Partly cloudy Sat & 13° (deserves repeating 😉). Windy. Cooler Sunday. 8°chance of ☔️. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/F47Vysmvzl">pic.twitter.com/F47Vysmvzl</a>—@BlacksWeather
What a great day to be outside (old city hall). Look for sunny skies, a few pm cloudy periods, and the warmest day of the year so far.. 14°! We haven’t been that warm since Oct 19. The wind will pick up. Gusting out of the SW 30-50. Rain, may mix w/❄️on the way Sunday <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/xp0S0eCaDR">pic.twitter.com/xp0S0eCaDR</a>—@BlacksWeather
Before/after pics of the hound’s spring shearing. I hardly recognize him! 🐶 a bright start to your day, but change is on the way. It’s 1° now. High 5°. Rain starts 2-3pm. E wind ⬆️30+. A real soaker. Up to 40mm! Tapers Mon pm. High 5°. ☀️& mild Tues/Wed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/nx55q8fo8q">pic.twitter.com/nx55q8fo8q</a>—@BlacksWeather