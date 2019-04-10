Ian Black's photos of the week

What a great day to be outside (old city hall). Look for sunny skies, a few pm cloudy periods, and the warmest day of the year so far.. 14°! We haven’t been that warm since Oct 19. The wind will pick up. Gusting out of the SW 30-50. Rain, may mix w/❄️on the way Sunday <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/xp0S0eCaDR">pic.twitter.com/xp0S0eCaDR</a>