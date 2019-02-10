Ian Black's photos of the week

Elgin St. yesterday. Due to the fr. rain, rain & melting there are lots of big deep puddles & slippery spots to watch out for. It’s a mild 5° now, with mist, but temps will now start to fall to -8° by 5pm w/gusty SW winds to 40km/h, adding to the chill. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/VMGkEJpmYp">pic.twitter.com/VMGkEJpmYp</a>