Ian Black's photos of the week
Caution: Photos display some ugly weather
CBC Ottawa's climatologist Ian Black loves to snap photos that capture Ottawa and the weather each week.
Here are some of his highlights from Twitter to look back at the chilly winter weather this week.
Elgin St. yesterday. Due to the fr. rain, rain & melting there are lots of big deep puddles & slippery spots to watch out for. It’s a mild 5° now, with mist, but temps will now start to fall to -8° by 5pm w/gusty SW winds to 40km/h, adding to the chill. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/VMGkEJpmYp">pic.twitter.com/VMGkEJpmYp</a>—@BlacksWeather
Crews in the Byward Market applying salt to fight the icy conditions. They’ll have their work cut out for them shortly. A Weather Travel Advisory is in effect. Look for snow & ice pellets this pm (~4cm), changing to fr. drizzle thru Thur. High -9°. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/3UBPofrEcY">pic.twitter.com/3UBPofrEcY</a>—@BlacksWeather
An ice sculpture on the Sparks St. Mall. Patchy fr. drizzle today, w/fr. rain this eve changing to rain o/nite. It’s -7° now. High -2°. Wind NE to ~15. Windy Fri (gusts to 70). High +3° set early, then temps fall to -7° by 5pm. A bright & brisk wknd on tap. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/OKF9ITKj4q">pic.twitter.com/OKF9ITKj4q</a>—@BlacksWeather
Flags in the wind. Special Weather Statement for possibly damaging winds gusting >70km/h is in effect. It is a record warm 7° now, but temps will free fall to -9° w/a w/c of -19 by 5pm. A sun/cloud mix. w/chance of flurries. ☀️Sat but a breezy high of -9. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/mgdgfPu5Ez">pic.twitter.com/mgdgfPu5Ez</a>—@BlacksWeather
Oh my. That is one nasty windrow. Frozen solid. On a bright note, they may be able to extract the bins. Watch out for the wind again today, W gusting ~50. It’s -13° now (W/c -24)😳. Plenty of sun, high -8°. 🌤Sunday &-7°. Less wind. ❄️L8er Tue/Wed. 15+cm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/WqHdWLHQxR">pic.twitter.com/WqHdWLHQxR</a>—@BlacksWeather
Today I think we need some good news first... In exactly one month, sunset is AFTER 7pm in Ottawa. 10 days later, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SPRING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SPRING</a> arrives. Feel better? Good because there is a Special Weather Statement for 15-25cm of snow Tues into Wed. 🌤Today & -6°. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/0HCYJBOZPd">pic.twitter.com/0HCYJBOZPd</a>—@BlacksWeather