Skip to Main Content
I.T. manager by day, stand-up comedian by night?
Ottawa·Video

I.T. manager by day, stand-up comedian by night?

Watch Ron Porteous get up on stage at the comedy club, for the first time
Watch Ron Porteous get up on stage at the comedy club, for the first time 1:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|