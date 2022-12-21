Windy winter storm puts hydro utilities on high alert

Hydro utilities say preparations for the winter storm hitting eastern Ontario in the next 48 hours is aided by recent experience including last spring's derecho storm.

Joseph Muglia, director of system operations and grid automation at Hydro Ottawa, said standby crews have been arranged in 24-hour rotations to respond to any issues.

"We're hoping that we don't have long term outages, but it's always possible," said Muglia.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, Gatineau and parts of eastern Ontario that calls for a wintry mix with up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Thursday evening, which could become freezing rain before changing to rain on Friday, plus a flash freeze and wind gusts up to 90 km/h that could cause low visibility due to blowing snow.

The weather agency also expects "strong to damaging winds" that could reach 70 to 90 km/h, which can lead to outages in the days leading up to Christmas.

"We have put a lot of extra upfront work into planning for this. We will try to minimize outages as much as possible," said Muglia.

Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa said wind gusts exceeding 80 km/h can damage infrastructure.

"We know based on past experience that when you get into high winds, you tend to have outages," said Baccega Rosa.

More than 200,000 people in the Ottawa region were left without power after the May 2022 derecho. In September 2018, tornadoes sent six people in the hospital and left 3,600 Hydro Ottawa customers without power for a weekend.

Hydro One continues to review its infrastructure as "the effects of climate change on our system" change, said Baccega Rosa, "whether that is taller, stronger, different material poles, or looking at how stations are designed,"

Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said it is preparing to keep roads as clear as possible during the snowfall. In a statement, the ministry said it has "over 1,100 pieces of equipment ready to be deployed."

It is also using anti-icing liquid proactively on roads in advance of winter storms.