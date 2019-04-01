Rafting companies could be swept away by hydro deal
Whitewater rafting trips currently end on land Hydro-Quebec is trying to sell
Hydro-Québec's plan to sell land along the rivière Rouge in western Quebec has created an uncertain future for the companies currently using it.
The corporation is trying to offload a roughly four-kilometre patch of land alongside the river, which flows to the Ottawa River near Hawkesbury, Ont.
Companies including New World Rafting use that land as a place to end their whitewater rafting trips.
A sale would terminate their agreements and could leave the companies grounded.
Hydro-Québec said asking a buyer to allow rafting on the land could lower the selling price.
"It would require them to deal with another activity," said Hydro-Québec spokesperson Sophie Lamoureux in a French interview with Radio-Canada.
The municipality's reeve said he doesn't think it has the money to buy the land and ensure current uses continue.
"The problem is that we're a small region … and we already have $7 million to invest for [better internet]," said Scott Pearce of MRC d'Argenteuil.
He said one of their last options would be to ask for the province to intervene and find a solution.
