Rafting companies could be swept away by hydro deal

Hydro-Québec's plan to sell land along the rivière Rouge in western Quebec has created an uncertain future for the companies currently using it.

The corporation is trying to offload a roughly four-kilometre patch of land alongside the river, which flows to the Ottawa River near Hawkesbury, Ont.

Companies including New World Rafting use that land as a place to end their whitewater rafting trips.

A sale would terminate their agreements and could leave the companies grounded.

Hydro-Québec said asking a buyer to allow rafting on the land could lower the selling price.

"It would require them to deal with another activity," said Hydro-Québec spokesperson Sophie Lamoureux in a French interview with Radio-Canada.

The municipality's reeve said he doesn't think it has the money to buy the land and ensure current uses continue.

"The problem is that we're a small region … and we already have $7 million to invest for [better internet]," said Scott Pearce of MRC d'Argenteuil.

He said one of their last options would be to ask for the province to intervene and find a solution.