Hydro Ottawa warns customers about scam phone calls

Hydro Ottawa is warning customers to watch out for suspicious callers posing as representatives of the utility and threatening disconnection if they don't receive payment.

The utility said in a statement Thursday they've received multiple reports of callers threatening to disconnect a customer's power immediately if they don't agree to meet them at a location with large sums of cash, according to the statement.

"Hydro Ottawa never asks for this type of payment and never threatens to disconnect power immediately. Customers should not share any account information or make payments. Simply hang up," the statement said.

Gavin Morris, acting sergeant with the Ottawa Police organized fraud unit, said these are active scams in the area.

He said if people received unsolicited calls, they should take the extra time to check the credibility of the caller and if they're unsure, to contact police.

Hydro Ottawa advised customers who have been victims of this scam to contact the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, and Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5433.