Here's where the power is still out
Hydro crews are working around the clock to restore power
Damage from Friday night's tornado has still left around 80,000 households across the region without power. Here are updates on the power outages in and around Ottawa.
As of Sunday morning, 70,000 Hydro Ottawa customers are still without power including major pockets of the city's south and west end, as well as downtown. Crews are working around the clock to restore power.
Hydro Quebec says there are still 8,100 without power in the Outaouais, including 4,900 in Gatineau.
Hydro Quebec says the goal is to restore power to most people by tonight, but says there's still a lot of work to do in Gatineau and may take longer.
Hydro One still has around 3,600 customers without power around the Ottawa area.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says there are still 300 traffic lights without power.