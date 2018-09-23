Here's where the power is still out

Damage from Friday night's tornado has still left around 80,000 households across the region without power. Here are updates on the power outages in and around Ottawa.

Hydro poles in the Greenbank/Hunt Club area of Ottawa were damaged by high winds Friday. Hydro Ottawa President Bryce Conrad said damage to electric infrastructure could take days to restore. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

As of Sunday morning, 70,000 Hydro Ottawa customers are still without power including major pockets of the city's south and west end, as well as downtown. Crews are working around the clock to restore power.

This map shows the power outages in Ottawa as of 4 a.m. Sunday. (Hydro Ottawa)

Hydro Quebec says there are still 8,100 without power in the Outaouais, including 4,900 in Gatineau.

Hydro Quebec says the goal is to restore power to most people by tonight, but says there's still a lot of work to do in Gatineau and may take longer.

Hydro One still has around 3,600 customers without power around the Ottawa area.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says there are still 300 traffic lights without power.