Hydro Ottawa plans brief power outage Sunday morning

If you're planning to wake up early Sunday, you may want to set a backup alarm before you go to bed: Hydro Ottawa is planning to briefly cut power to about 50,000 customers.

The outage, planned for 4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday, will affect residents who get their power from the Merivale transformer station. The affected neighbourhoods will be Hinchey, Woodroffe, Lincoln Heights, Fallowfield and Richmond South.

For some, the outage will be only momentary, Hydro Ottawa said.

The work is needed to continue repairs after the station was seriously damaged in the Sept. 21 tornadoes, which caused prolonged outages across the city.

The transformer station has been relying on temporary measures since then, Hydro Ottawa said.