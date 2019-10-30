More needed to keep Hydro One workers safe, says crash victim's father

A safety belt recommendation from a fatal helicopter crash is not enough to keep workers safe, says the father of one of the victims.



A pilot and three crew members died in December 2017 while carrying out routine maintenance work on a hydro line and transmission tower in Tweed, Ont., north of Belleville.

The four men killed were James Baragar, 39, Jeffrey Howes and Darcy Jansen, both 26, and Kyle Shorrock, 27.

In its final report the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said shoulder harnesses on the helicopter were rolled and taped up, leading to the false perception among Hydro One workers that they only needed a lap belt.

The three crew members were all thrown from the helicopter just before or because of the impact with the ground.

Jeffrey Howes's father Patrick Howes said the need for clarity at Hydro One about safety belt use is indicative of greater issues.

"It's a representation of the safety culture that they've got," he said.



"It actually maddens me because there is so much stuff that was wrong."

Patrick Howes (left) says his son Jeffrey was apprehensive about the work he was doing leading up to the fatal crash on Dec. 14, 2017. (CBC/Supplied)

Howes said his son was apprehensive about the work he was doing leading up to the crash.

He said while people legally have a right to refuse or to stop work when they feel unsafe, he doubts many workers like his son feel secure enough in their jobs to do it.

"There's no way that they can communicate to me that that environment exists in Hydro One," he said.

Safety belts were getting tangled

On Wednesday, investigators confirmed their initial findings that an improperly secured external bag came loose and struck the tail rotor of the helicopter.



Hydro One said it carried out its own investigation and hired a third party expert to review its aircraft operations after the crash.

"Obviously things went wrong that day that resulted in this tragic incident," said CEO Mark Poweska.

"We will be reviewing the TSB report to determine if there are any additional things that, we as a company, need to implement."

Hydro One CEO Mark Poweska says his utility company has carried out a number of changes in response to the fatal collision including hiring a third party expert on aviation to examine their aircraft procedures. (CBC)

Poweska said it had become company practice to roll up the shoulder harnesses because they would sometimes get tangled with the harnesses worn by technicians to clip onto helicopters and hydro towers while conducting their work.

"We were performing that task earlier in the week and they were rolled up for that," he said.

Poweska said the company has now made it clear that cargo must be stowed inside the aircraft.

"We've prohibited any cargo from being attached to the [outside] of our helicopters. Everything needs to go within the helicopter," he said.

"That took place immediately after the incident based on the initial findings of the TSB."



Howes said while Hydro One has taken steps in the right direction, more should have been earlier to protect workers from what happened to his son.



"A company like Hydro One should have learned by now, and should know by now, to do things proactively rather than reactively. So my comfort level is nil."