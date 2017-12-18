Fatal Hydro One helicopter crash shows need for clearer safety belt rules, says TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada wants changes to federal standards for safety belts because of a helicopter crash that killed four people in 2017.

A pilot and three crew members died on Dec. 14, 2017, while performing routine maintenance work on a hydro line and at a transmission tower on a rural property in Tweed, Ont., about 190 kilometres west of Ottawa.

The four men killed were James Baragar, 39, Jeffrey Howes and Darcy Jansen, both 26, and Kyle Shorrock, 27.

In its initial findings, the board said an improperly secured external bag came loose and struck the tail rotor of the helicopter.

The investigator-in-charge also revealed that two of the three passenger seatbelts were unfastened.

During its investigation, the Transportation Safety Board said shoulder harnesses on the helicopter were taped up and were not being used at the time of the crash. 2:05

The final report, released Wednesday morning, said shoulder harnesses on the helicopter were rolled and taped up, with a perception among Hydro One workers that they only needed a lap belt.

The three power line technicians were not fully strapped in and were thrown from the helicopter either just before or during impact with the ground.

"[Regulations] currently define a safety belt as 'a personal restraint system consisting of either a lap strap or a lap strap combined with a shoulder harness,'" said TSB chair Kathy Fox in the report.

"Because of the word 'either,' pilots and passengers may interpret the regulation to mean that use of the lap strap alone is sufficient. We want that uncertainty removed."

The helicopter that crashed was heavily damaged. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

It's recommending the federal Department of Transportation better define "safety belt."

Federal ministers have to respond to these recommendations within 30 days to explain what they have done or will do.

No securing standards

Specifically for Hydro One, investigators found there weren't standards for securing small pieces of gear such as tool bags to external platforms, known as Air Stairs, which serve as steps on and off the aircraft.

"The practice of carrying external loads attached to the platform, for flight to and from work sites, was not a formalized procedure at the company and, as a result, adequate controls were not in place to ensure that objects were properly stored or secured," it said.

Before the final report, Hydro One said the utility company carried out a number of changes following the crash, including an independent review.