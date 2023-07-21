Cheaper transit for hybrid workers would be feasible, OC Transpo says

A reduced fare designed for hybrid workers no longer commuting to the office every day would be feasible, according to a new report from OC Transpo.

The city has been considering a hybrid fare model because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people who usually travelled downtown daily began working from home.

According to the report going before next week's transit commission, the model would let riders load prepaid discounted fares, valid for a certain number of trips over a certain number of days, onto a card. It leaves it up to city council to decide on specific numbers.

The card would expire once the trips have been used or the selected time period runs out, whichever happens first.

It would not be compatible with the STO bus system in Gatineau, Que., so riders would still need to use a Presto card to transfer between transit networks.

Staff were asked to outline the feasibility of a discounted fare model in April when Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill, a member of the transit commission, put forward a motion.

While many workers have returned to the office part time, they no longer make the 34 transit trips a month needed to justify buying a monthly pass, Hill said.

"For them, that decision metric to go to a monthly pass … doesn't exist, and as a result they are going to take the choice to take a car," Hill said back in February.

Coun. David Hill, who represents Barrhaven West, says a new fare model is needed to bring hybrid workers back to public transit. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Not a 'magic pill'

The hybrid fare model is also being considered to boost ridership and revenue. OC Transpo is forecast to end 2023 with $51.3 million less in revenue than was budgeted, mostly because of lost fares from lower ridership.

It's unlikely it would be enough to convince drivers to return to public transit, said Sally Thomas, a board member with Ottawa Transit Riders.

"It doesn't address the inconsistencies and ineptitude of OC Transpo," said Thomas, whose group advocates for accessible and affordable public transit in the city.

"It might bring [ridership] up marginally, but I don't think it will make a significant difference because it doesn't change the fact that the buses are still unreliable."

Thomas is also concerned the new pass option will not be inclusive of Para Transpo riders and transit users who only work part-time.

"People who work part-time are generally marginalized individuals," she said. "And they need a break too."

Ottawa Transit Riders board member Sally Thomas, pictured here in the winter, doubts a tailored fare system will convince car commuters to return to using a public transit system she says is unreliable. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Hill said there would be no restrictions on who is eligible for this pass, assuring it would be open to anybody who feels they do not need a full monthly pass.

"Safety and reliability are important and still top priorities," he said after OC Transpo's report published this week.

"This is not a magic pill to solve all of the issues, but one more tool to complement the goal of increasing transit ridership."

The details of the new fare options will be presented to transit commission next week. If approved by council, they could be available by mid-2024, according to OC Transpo.