Driver killed in Highway 416 crash
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash this afternoon near the West Hunt Club Road off-ramp.
Crash happened Saturday afternoon near West Hunt Club Road
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash this afternoon on Highway 416.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash on the highway's southbound lanes, near the West Hunt Club Road exit, just before 2:30 p.m.
Ontario Provincial Police have shut down the exit and say it could be closed for a long time.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.