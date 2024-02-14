Huntsville Kelseys allegedly overserved customer before fatal crash

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is moving to suspend the liquor licence of a Kelseys Original Roadhouse in the Muskokas, alleging staff there overserved a customer before a fatal crash.

Ontario's liquor licence regulator said in a news release Wednesday its registrar has reason to believe "several violations of the Liquor Licence and Control Act" occurred at the restaurant in Huntsville on Nov. 4, 2022.

The AGCO alleges a customer was served and drank 18 shots of liquor over three hours and 45 minutes despite showing "increasing signs of intoxication."

The AGCO said after last call the customer drove away and crashed within minutes, sustaining fatal injuries. It was a single-vehicle crash, according to the agency.

The AGCO said it has given the restaurant notice of a 60-day suspension of its liquor licence because it believes the Kelseys did not sell alcohol safely and responsibly.

These notices can be appealed to Ontario's Licence Appeal Tribunal and the AGCO did not indicate when a suspension could start.

CBC has reached out to Kelseys parent company Recipe Unlimited for comment.