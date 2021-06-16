Councillor's bid to protect airport forest cut down

A motion that would have made the protection of a red pine forest on Hunt Club Road a condition for the Ottawa airport authority to receive millions of dollars in tax breaks has failed at city council.

On Wednesday, River ward Coun. Riley Brockington moved a motion tying the passage a proposed community improvement plan (CIP), which aims to spur development and post-pandemic economic recovery at the airport through tax incentives, to the preservation of the roughly four-hectare woodland.

His motion, seconded by Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Diane Deans, would have allowed the CIP only once an agreement to protect the trees at 1000 Airport Parkway Private and 400 Hunt Club Rd. was reached.

"We're going to enter into an agreement that will have significant economic benefits to the airport and their future tenants, in the tens of millions of dollars," Brockington said.

"It's fair to say ... in return we would like those 10 acres to come off the table."

Locals want to protect trees

The forest is on lands currently under control of the Ottawa International Airport Authority, but is not part of the area covered by the CIP.

It's a site locals have fought to save in the past, rallying against plans for a BMW dealership to pave over a section in order to expand its parking lot.

But city staff pushed back on Brockington's motion, and Mayor Jim Watson said it would show bad faith.

"I think it's highly inappropriate to tie the two together," Watson said. "I think it's unfair of us now, at the last minute, to throw in something that would, in essence, kill the CIP."

The red pine woodland at 400 Hunt Club Rd. covers roughly four hectares. (Google Maps)

Stephen Willis, the city's general manager of planning, said staff support saving the forest, but they also believe the two matters shouldn't be linked, adding they're working on both the CIP and a plan to preserve the trees.

Staff received direction from council to look at a potential land swap with the airport. Those discussions are ongoing.

Brockington's motion failed 17-7, with councillors Theresa Kavanagh, Catherine McKenney, Jeff Leiper, Rawlson King and Shawn Menard also voting in favour.

Willis said the airport has had about 100 hectares of land sitting "underused for many years" because the property is owned by Transport Canada and can't be sold.

Menard critical of tax break

The CIP offers anyone willing to lease and redevelop that land an annual property tax incentive of 75 per cent, available for up to 25 years to a maximum of $25 million. To qualify, any redevelopment must add at least $250,000 to the assessed value of the property.

It's hoped the incentive will eventually boost both tax revenue for the city and revenue for the airport, which can use the money to attract new routes and destinations.

Council voted 20-4 in favour of the CIP despite criticism from some members including Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard.

"We are giving away taxpayer dollars at a time where our own revenue streams and our own finances are under strain," he said.

"We keep talking about affordability in this city but then do the exact opposite … for future tax breaks for Porsche dealerships, or airports."