The author of one of several reports cited by the Ottawa International Airport Authority as justification to cut down an entire forest on Hunt Club Road says he's never made any such recommendation.

On Monday, the authority announced it would be clearing the entirety of the red pine forest at 400 Hunt Club Rd., which covers approximately four hectares of land, as soon as possible.

It would then be marketed for development.

The authority said assessments, including from companies hired by the city and the authority itself, were "unequivocal" that the woodland had been neglected for decades, leaving the trees "in poor condition" and "unable to support their own weight" and thus susceptible to breaking in extreme weather.

The forest has been used by locals for recreational purposes for years, but the authority concluded it poses "a tangible and immediate threat to public safety."

Forester Fraser Smith said that's not true.

His consultancy firm was hired by the city this year to conduct an assessment of the forest and submit a report.

It included six recommendations on how to move forward with the red pines — ranging from "do nothing" to significantly thinning out the woodland but still leaving roughly 120 trees.

None of the recommendations included clearing the land entirely.

Smith acknowledged the forest has been extremely neglected since it was established in the 1960s as a source for lumber and wood for utility poles, but it's by no means beyond repair.

"At this time, I wouldn't say that there is a risk to the health and safety of the public," he said.

Other report did not examine public safety

A 2021 investigation by McKinley Environmental Solutions was also cited by the airport authority in its decision to clear the land.

In a statement to CBC, biologist Andrew McKinley said his company's assessments were done on behalf of the nearby BMW dealership that wanted to expand its parking lot, but they stopped because the application was eventually withdrawn.

He said his evaluation focused only on that project.

"The work that I completed did not include an assessment of any matters related to public safety or any recommendations related to public safety," McKinley wrote.

"I have not evaluated the work that [the airport authority is] currently proposing."

The red pine plantation along Hunt Club Road. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The airport authority declined CBC's request for an interview, but reaffirmed in its own statement Wednesday that it was informed by "multiple studies" and the decision was "not made lightly."

The authority, which controls the land at 400 Hunt Club Rd., wrote that the pines "were not properly maintained nor thinned" and that the "lack of oversight" means they are "too tall, and too thin and are breaking apart or falling down."

The plantation is not on public land, it added, and was never intended for recreational uses by the community.

Reasons a 'cop-out,' says city councillor

Despite its reasoning, the authority has been met with public outcry since announcing its decision earlier this week.

"The airport [authority] has never, in good faith, wanted to discuss or negotiate these lands," said River Coun. Riley Brockington, who's been outspoken on the issue.

"They have been clear that they wanted to clear cut ten acres of the red pine plantation and develop this for future possible revenue sources."

The red pines along Hunt Club Road were planted decades ago as a crop for utility poles and other uses. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Brockington called the public safety reasons "a very easy cop-out" and said the authority itself has done nothing to properly maintain the land for decades.

He added that there were a number of other options on the table, including a motion he tabled that had city staff explore the possibility of a land swap, though the airport said that was "unattainable."

In a memo issued Wednesday evening, city staff recommended against a land swap. It said the costs to maintain and restore the forest were unjustifiably high for the city, nor would the land add much value to Ottawa's urban greenspace.