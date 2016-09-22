Festival organizer's sudden death leaves South Asian community in shock

Ottawa's South Asian community is in mourning after the sudden death of one of its most prominent members.

Hunsdeep Rangar was the organizer of the city's annual South Asian Fest and a champion for both the local community and Canada's capital as a whole.

He died Friday at the age of 43.

"Hunsdeep was our main pillar in our South Asian community in Ottawa," said friend Ajitpal Dhaliwal.

"He was always representing the 613 and always wanted to put Ottawa on the map."

Anuj Joshi, left, says Rangar, right, was always supportive of local events and talent. (Submitted by Anuj Joshi)

'Meant the world to everybody'

Friends also remembered Rangar Saturday as a husband, a father to a young daughter, a community organizer, a businessperson, a public servant, and a host with multicultural radio station CHIN 97.1 FM.

Dhaliwal, a DJ, first connected with Rangar through the local event and entertainment scene.

He said his friend always looked on the positive side of life and loved to bring people of all cultures together.

"If you needed anything done in the South Asian community in Ottawa, Hunsdeep would be that guy," Dhaliwal said.

"So he meant the world to everybody."

'An older brother'

Friends close to Rangar's family said they're going through a tough time and that his death was shocking news.

Anuj Joshi met Rangar at Carleton University and knew him for close to 20 years.

They also worked together on community radio show Mirch Masala Radio. Joshi said he and Rangar were planning to get together this week to watch the NBA finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

"I feel like I kind of lost an older brother. It hits home," said Joshi.

Joshi said Rangar took the time to speak to and relate to everyone, from small children to grandparents.

Rangar was passionate about sharing South Asian culture, Joshi said, and wanted to draw attention to Ottawa by organizing large-scale events and bringing international artists to the capital.

As the director of South Asian Fest, Hunsdeep Rangar was a frequent CBC interview guest. His sudden death has left Ottawans in shock. (CBC)

His friend was also a big supporter of other cultures and communities, Joshi said, and would often invite them onto his radio program.

"He united so many different groups of people. Like it's phenomenal. I'm just kind of lost for words how that man had that much energy," said Joshi.

"It's a major loss."

'A visionary'

Rangar's cause of death has not been made public. Family and friends were organizing funeral details Saturday.

"He was a visionary. He always thought about the bigger picture," said Monty Bhardwaj, who was a young DJ in university when he met Rangar.

Rangar always supported local talent, and said his work organizing South Asian Fest was a major accomplishment.

"He wanted the South Asian scene to be successful. He wanted Ottawa to be on the map," Bhardwaj said.

I am devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Hunsdeep Rangar—a good friend of mine for over a decade. <br><br>He leaves a young family, and many heart-broken friends. What a tragedy. <a href="https://t.co/beISHWu9oU">pic.twitter.com/beISHWu9oU</a> —@PierrePoilievre

Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre said he got to know Rangar through community events and they eventually became friends.

He was probably the greatest champion that the South Asian [community] had in Ottawa.​​​​ - Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre

Poilievre said Satuday he was devastated when he heard the news.

"He was just a very thoughtful person who spent a lot of time thinking about and caring for the friends he had in his life," said Poilievre.

"He worked very hard to bring the South Asian community together — and then to invite others into that community to learn more about it. He was probably the greatest champion that the South Asian [community] had in Ottawa."

Many people also expressed their condolences online — even Vikas Swarup, India's High Commissioner to Canada.

Shocked to hear of the untimely passing away of Hunsdeep Rangar of <a href="https://twitter.com/mirchmasalaone?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mirchmasalaone</a>. He was passionate about his work and spread kindness every day. We have lost a great soul who gave back so much to the Ottawa community. My deepest condolences to his family and all his fans. <a href="https://t.co/Zudb0HvLqf">pic.twitter.com/Zudb0HvLqf</a> —@VikasSwarup

This is very sad news. Hunsdeep was such a great contributor to the community. My sympathies to his family and many friends —@JimWatsonOttawa