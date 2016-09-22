Late CHIN Radio host led 'remarkably joyful' life, brother says

Hunsdeep Rangar was only 43 when he died from sudden heart failure on the weekend, but his family says he lived his life to the fullest and touched many people along the way.

Rangar organized Ottawa's annual South Asian Fest as well as being a businessperson, a public servant, a father to a six-year-old daughter, and a host with the multicultural radio station CHIN 97.9 FM.

His older brother, Bundeep Rangar, said he brightened up any room with his energy and sparkle.

"There's people who live, and then there's people who really live, and he was one of those who just could not sit down and wait for things to happen," Bundeep Ranger told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"Both of us were raised with those values, that you have to reach out to the world. It's not going to come to you, and you have to go and make things happen."

Bundeep Rangar, Hunsdeep Rangar's brother, says he touched many lives before his sudden death from heart failure over the weekend. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Humility

But he wasn't a show-off about his work. Many of his colleagues in the public service didn't even know about his activities in the community until a publication named him one of the city's top movers and shakers.

"He just didn't need to claim the ... kudos for it. He just went out and did it, and if people found out, then he took it, but ... my dad always said, the more successful you get the more humble you should be, and I think that kind of resonated in both of us," Bundeep Rangar said.

The family moved to Canada when Hunsdeep Rangar was 11. They lived in Mississauga and Montreal before settling in Ottawa.

"We are I guess in some ways a classic immigrant story," Bundeep Rangar said. "We knew that we had to work twice as hard to be considered half as good."

'Remarkably joyful and uplifting'

It didn't take long for Hunsdeep Rangar to forge deep connections in the city, not only with his Sikh community, but with Lebanese, Somali and Hindu communities, too.

"It didn't matter what background, what community he belonged to. They all felt like he belonged to theirs, and that comes from the fact that he was just such a remarkably joyful and uplifting person," his brother said.

Their father died last February, and Bundeep Rangar said he believes that loss hit his brother particularly hard.

Hunsdeep Ranger had also been complaining of some heart issues, but when he went in for stress testing, nothing showed up.

"Chances are it could have been avoided to some extent, but when the time comes, the time comes. You can't change that. You have to just now live with that destiny, and hopefully we take away from his lessons to all of us and his message to all of us ... which is live life to the fullest, have fun, be responsible, be caretaking toward all those who matter to you, and even those who don't," Bundeep Rangar said.

Hunsdeep Ranger's funeral will be held Sunday.