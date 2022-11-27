'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

Brunch, beer, and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory.

At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage.

Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first half, he was the only one who didn't have much to say.

"I was the only one silent," Skračić laughed.

But despite that quick lead, Canada proved to be little competition for Croatia, the world's 12th-ranked team and the runners-up in the 2018 tournament.

Croatia would net two goals in quick succession toward the end of the first half and add two more in the second. The game ended 4-1, a result that killed Canada's hopes of advancing out of the World Cup's group stage.

Third year University of Ottawa students Lukas Redmond and Matthew Edginton attended the viewing party and happened to sit directly across from Skračić during the game's first half.

Like true team players, they all posed together for a picture before Skračić left to join other Croatian soccer fans at his church for the second half.

"The ambassador was a very nice man who probably deserved to rub it in our faces just a little bit, to be honest," Edginton said.

U of O students Matthew Edginton (left) and Lukas Redmond (right) say Canada played better against Belgium. They're both happy the team notched their first goal ever, after being held scoreless during their only other appearance at the World Cup back in 1986. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

Davies's goal 'symbolic'

Redmond and Edginton were both disappointed with the loss, agreeing that Canada played stronger in their first game against Belgium.

Still, they said they considered the country's first ever goal in the World Cup as a win.

"It's a good thing. Symbolic. Like, we'll be cheering about that even when we lose," Edginton said.

Over at the Glebe Central Pub, soccer fans shared in the same sentiment when it came to Davies' goal — and in the eyes of Joseph Huneault, it was all that mattered.

They have surpassed every expectation that's been put in front of them. - Joseph Huneault, soccer fan

"They have surpassed every expectation that's been put in front of them. Canada's already there," Huneault said. "A final isn't necessary. We've already won our tournament."

Daniel Duff, founder of the Capital City Supporters Group, said he was hopeful about Canada's chances of advancing to the Round of 16 — but also had very modest expectations.

"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves," he said. "We're Canadian, and we're humble in our expectations."

Soccer fans watch the Canada-Croatia game at the Senate Tavern's Wellington Street West location. Despite being eliminated, Canada still has one more group stage match on Thursday against Morocco. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Will be back in 2026

Despite being eliminated, Canada still has one more match on Dec. 1, when they take on Morocco.

Fans know this won't be the last they'll see of the Canadian men at the World Cup, as Canada is set to co-host the tournament in 2026 with Mexico and the U.S.

So with Canada out of the mix, soccer fans — just like in years' past — have other teams they'll be pulling for the rest of the way.

"My next team is England, who I thought would be doing better, to be honest," Edginton said.

"I'm a big France fan," added Redmond. "I love the French."