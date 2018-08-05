Open your doors to dogs, Ottawa Humane Society begs businesses

The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) is encouraging shopkeepers in the capital to become more dog-friendly.

"When in Europe, I've seen dogs well integrated into everyday life and it hasn't been disruptive in the least," said OHS president Bruce Roney in a news release.

"I envision that Ottawa can do the same thing here."

Imagine a future where people and their pets can do errands together. - Bruce Roney, Ottawa Humane Society

Roney said the program is intended to boost business while keeping animals safer.

"Imagine a future where people and their pets can do errands together. A future where dogs are no longer left behind to suffer in hot or cold cars," he said.

"That's the idea behind this new program, a strategy designed to support local businesses while increasing pet-friendly attitudes within our community."

The OHS is drawing up a list of local businesses that welcome pets and pay $25 a year per location to register, and plans to post it online for shoppers to consult.

The agency is encouraging restaurants, hotels and cafés to take part, but current bylaws only allow service animals inside establishments where food is handled or sold.

Participating businesses will also get a brightly coloured decal to place in their front windows, officially identifying them as dog-friendly.