Man charged with sexual assault, human trafficking

An eastern Ontario man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after two 17-year-old girls told police they were given drugs and sexually assaulted.

Ontario Provincial Police began their investigation earlier this month, after the teen girls came forward, the force said in a news release issued Friday.

One of the teens told investigators that in addition to being assaulted and plied with drugs, she'd also been sold for sexual purposes to men in Ottawa.

OPP said a 29-year-old man from McNab/Braeside Township had been charged with:

Three counts of sexual exploitation.

Three counts of sexual assault.

Two counts of assault.

One count of trafficking a person under the age of 18.

One count of living off the avails of sexual services of a person under 18.

One count of making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a person under 18.

One count of trafficking a schedule one drug, namely cocaine.

One count of possessing a schedule one drug, namely cocaine.

The man was held in custody and was scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on Friday, OPP said.