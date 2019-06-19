They've survived fear, isolation, captivity and sexual abuse.

Now, many human trafficking victims in Ottawa must undergo another ordeal: finding housing that can adequately respond to the type of trauma they endured.

There's only one facility in the capital that's specifically designed to rehabilitate victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation between the ages of 16 and 26.

But that home, run by local organization A New Day Youth and Adult Services, serves clients from across Ontario, has just a few beds and a long wait list.

As a result, some victims have to travel long distances for help — sometimes as far as British Columbia.

'I was in pain'

The case of Penelope — CBC has agreed to not use her real name for her safety — is an example of the experience many victims face once they flee their captors.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Penelope said she was barely 20 when she was beaten, raped and drugged by a group of men in a hotel room.

She said it started in Ottawa, where someone she trusted sexually assaulted her and took her against her will to another major Canadian city.

"Before I left the hotel room I was consistently throwing up, and they kept trying to give me drugs, and I didn't want them because I was so sick," she said.

"They were getting upset with me because I didn't want them and I wasn't high anymore.... I remember I went into the bath and I just poured a bucket of ice in the bathtub to numb my whole body because I was in pain. I was hurting."

Since being sexually assaulted last year, Penelope has not been able to find housing in Ottawa. CBC is not revealing her identity for her own protection. (CBC)

Penelope managed to escape, but since last fall she's been sleeping on friends' couches, unable to find permanent housing due to a poor credit rating and a lack of references.

"I think having more homes is much needed to protect people and to help them better their [lives]," she said.

Year-long wait

According to A New Day's website, their 18-month residential program focuses on "rebuilding lives," offering trafficked women services like trauma and addictions counselling, job training and art therapy.

The home itself includes a gym, a therapy room, a flower and vegetable garden, and a comprehensive security system.

However, board member Jodi Mosley said if a victim requested a bed at the home today, it would likely take a year before she got in.

"We only have four beds. There's a waiting list. If we could have three programs like that, they'd probably all be full right now. But we don't," Mosley said.

In 2017, the home was given $1.5 million for three years by the provincial Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services. There's no guarantee that operating funding will be renewed, Mosley said.

Jodi Mosley is a board member at A New Day Youth and Adult Services, which provides help to victims of human trafficking in Ottawa. (CBC)

'A very big problem'

There's a home for human trafficking victims in Toronto that offers rehabilitation, but it's more common for women here to be referred to British Columbia, said Melissa Heimerl, director of Ottawa Victim Services.

So far this year, five of 19 victims seeking help in Ottawa have been sent to B.C. because the main facility there has "more capacity" to deal with issues like housing, security, clinical assessments and long-term care, Heimerl said.

Ultimately, we do not have a safe housing option. - Melissa Heimerl, Ottawa Victim Services

"But that's a hard one to sell to folks who have been trafficked, right? Moving them across the country to go and receive treatment," she said.

"It is a huge gap. It is a very big problem."

Melissa Heimerl is the director of Ottawa Victim Services. (Radio-Canada)

In emergencies, Heimerl said her organization can pay for temporary hotel stays for survivors, while the City of Ottawa also offers funding for longer stays.

But that's not ideal: hotel stays can re-traumatize victims because that's often where the original abuse took place.

Neither hotel rooms nor shelters are ideal for meeting the complex psychological needs of these victims, Heimerl added, and they're often less secure than dedicated facilities.

New 'task team'

Public Safety Canada declined Radio-Canada's request for an interview, as did Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services.

However, ministry spokesperson Derek Rowland said in an email that the provincial government has invested $5 million over 2019-2020 in emergency shelter services in Ottawa to help women fleeing violence.

Before Thursday's cabinet shuffle, Rowland said Children, Community and Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod was co-chairing a new "human trafficking task team" with federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef to promote collaboration between governments and Indigenous leaders on the issue.

It's not immediately clear whether that will go ahead post-shuffle, or who will sit on the team.

In an email, the federal government said it invested $14.5 million last year to set up a bilingual, 24-hour emergency hotline for victims of human trafficking.