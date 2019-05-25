Human remains discovered in Petawawa River
Citizen spotted remains of deceased female Friday afternoon, OPP say
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of human remains in the Petawawa River.
OPP say they've recovered a deceased female after a citizen reported finding the remains on Friday afternoon in the river near Petawawa, Ont.
They say an investigation is underway.
The identity of the remains and cause of death were both unknown Saturday.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted. Petawawa is approximately 160 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.