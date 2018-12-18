Skip to Main Content
Thousands of people in Gatineau under boil water order

Thousands more public servants may be asked to stay home because of the major watermain break on boulevard Boulevard Alexandre-Taché.

Boulevard Alexandre-Taché still closed near UQO; government offices may close

Water floods boulevard Alexandre-Taché in central Gatineau Dec. 17, 2018. (Antoine Trépanier/Radio-Canada)

About 24,500 people in Hull are asked to boil their water until further notice because of the major watermain break on boulevard Alexandre-Taché.

The advisory affects these parts of Gatineau. (City of Gatineau)

Emergency crews were called to the busy downtown street at about 6:15 p.m. Monday as the evening rush hour was winding down.

A watermain break had sent water spewing onto the street and caused widespread water pressure issues.

The cause is not yet known, nor is the time it should be fixed.

Tuesday morning, the city issued its boil water advisory, asking people in the affected area to boil water for at least a minute before consuming it.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has closed its office in the Fontaine Building because of the water issues.

Public Services and Procurement Canada said late Monday night that they would send an update Tuesday morning about the status of the many other government offices in Hull.

The Université du Québec en Outaouais is open, with drinking water provided by the school.

Access to campus is restricted to the corner of Alexandre-Taché and boulevard St. Joseph, as Alexandre-Taché is closed from rues Hormidas-Dupuis et Boucherville.

This section of boulevard Alexandre-Taché is closed because of the watermain break. (City of Gatineau)
