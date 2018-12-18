Thousands of people in Gatineau under boil water order

About 24,500 people in Hull are asked to boil their water until further notice because of the major watermain break on boulevard Alexandre-Taché.

The advisory affects these parts of Gatineau. (City of Gatineau)

Emergency crews were called to the busy downtown street at about 6:15 p.m. Monday as the evening rush hour was winding down.

A watermain break had sent water spewing onto the street and caused widespread water pressure issues.

The cause is not yet known, nor is the time it should be fixed.

Tuesday morning, the city issued its boil water advisory, asking people in the affected area to boil water for at least a minute before consuming it.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has closed its office in the Fontaine Building because of the water issues.

Public Services and Procurement Canada said late Monday night that they would send an update Tuesday morning about the status of the many other government offices in Hull.

A water-main break has occurred in the city of Gatineau, affecting the water supply in GC buildings in the Hull area. PSPC employees: check here for status updates tomorrow morning, contact the Employee Emergency Line at 1 866 212 2271, or visit <a href="https://t.co/5NHddnV2YG">https://t.co/5NHddnV2YG</a> —@PSPC_SPAC

The Université du Québec en Outaouais is open, with drinking water provided by the school.

Access to campus is restricted to the corner of Alexandre-Taché and boulevard St. Joseph, as Alexandre-Taché is closed from rues Hormidas-Dupuis et Boucherville.