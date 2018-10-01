Hull re-elects Liberal Maryse Gaudreault
Liberal Maryse Gaudreault will remain the MNA for Hull, which includes the central part of the City of Gatineau, CBC News is projecting.
Liberal Maryse Gaudreault holds onto seat she has represented since 2008
Liberal Maryse Gaudreault will remain the MNA for Hull, CBC News projects.
Gaudreault had 34 per cent of the vote with 34.9 per cent of polls reporting. Her closest competitor, Rachel Bourdon of the Coalition Avenir Québec, had 25.1 per cent.
Eight candidates were running to unseat Gaudreault the incumbent who has represented the riding, which includes the central part of the City of Gatineau, since 2008.
The area has been Liberal since 1981.
Gaudreault's challengers included Bourdon, teacher Marysa Nadeau of the Parti Québécois, and teacher Benoit Renaud of Québec Solidaire.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.