Hull re-elects Liberal Maryse Gaudreault

Liberal Maryse Gaudreault will remain the MNA for Hull, CBC News projects.

Gaudreault had 34 per cent of the vote with 34.9 per cent of polls reporting. Her closest competitor, Rachel Bourdon of the Coalition Avenir Québec, had 25.1 per cent.

Eight candidates were running to unseat Gaudreault the incumbent who has represented the riding, which includes the central part of the City of Gatineau, since 2008.

The area has been Liberal since 1981.

Gaudreault's challengers included Bourdon, teacher Marysa Nadeau of the Parti Québécois, and teacher Benoit Renaud​ of Qué​bec Solidaire.