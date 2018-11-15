1 man dies, another seriously injured in nearby Hull homes

Two men were found seriously injured in two separate but nearby homes in Gatineau Wednesday morning — one of them later died — and police are trying to find out what happened.

A medical call first brought police to a home on rue Montpetit at about 7 a.m. A man was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Then, at about 9 a.m., police got a call about another man with serious injuries at 100 rue Gamelin, less than a kilometre away from the first scene.

That man was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled.

For now, police said the two incidents are being investigated separately.

Both scenes have been secured by investigators.