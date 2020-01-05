Hull house party at Airbnb property shut down by police

Police in Gatineau, Que. broke up a party involving more than one hundred young people at an Airbnb rental property on Friday evening.

The party happened at the home on Leduc Street in the Hull sector of the city. Neighbours say the house is posted on the rental website Airbnb, and this isn't the first time people have used the property for parties.

"This has to stop. It's ruining our enjoyment of living here," said Margaret Breau, who lives in the area.

"It's become a situation where, every weekend, I worry about if there's going to be a party or not."

Police dispersed more than 100 people who were at the house party. (Stéphane Beaudoin/Radio-Canada)

David Andrews also lives nearby and said many people are tired of the big parties that happen at the home.

"We're all fed up," he said. "It doesn't make us feel safe around here."

Police first received a noise complaint about the party around 9 p.m. Friday, but spent more than two hours responding to the call. After officers dispersed the crowd at the home, around 50 people went to a nearby fast food restaurant on Maisonneuve Boulevard where employees called police.

One person was arrested.

Officers were later called to a fast food restaurant where some of the party-goers had congregated. (Stéphane Beaudoin/Radio-Canada)

Better communication needed, co-host says

"I had a gut feeling that something might be going wrong, but it wasn't until we got a call that something was happening that we had to, you know, intervene," said Rafiki Bouchakra who manages the house on Airbnb.

He said he understands neighbours' outrage.

"I'm kind of mad as well," he said.

This home on rue Leduc is posted on short-term rental site Airbnb. (Radio-Canada)

"It was just an unprepared and unorganized event that they threw last minute and it must have been just an open invite to all their colleagues and classmates and everybody just kind of showed up and didn't know what to do."

He said the property is usually rented out to longer-term tenants, but is occasionally rented out on sites like Airbnb.

He plans to make sure renters are better informed about the house rules.