Woman dead after lying on hospital floor awaiting treatment

A woman has died after spending several several hours in pain lying on the floor of the Hull Hospital emergency department, leaving her family distraught and demanding change.

Anne Pommainville went to the hospital in Gatineau, Que., on the evening of June 27, but was unable to sit on a waiting room chair due to extreme stomach pain.

Hospital staff told Pommainville and her husband, Jacques Richard, her only option was to create a makeshift bed on the floor using blankets.

I will remember that night all my life. I will never forget her. - Jacques Richard

"She did not deserve that," said Richard in an interview with Radio-Canada.

"I will remember that night all my life. I will never forget her."

After she waited for hours on the floor, Richard decided to take Pommainville to wait in the car. He then went back and forth between the parking lot and the emergency department to ensure he heard her name called to see a doctor.

Eventually, she did see a doctor and was later transferred to the Gatineau Hospital for surgery. The family didn't know, though, until June 29 — almost 48 hours later — when Richard was told his wife's heart stopped and staff could not revive her.

'Ridiculous conditions'

Veronique Richard said her family doesn't blame the hospital workers for how her aunt was treated, but rather the continued staffing shortages at hospitals in Gatineau.

"To see that we have people lying on the floor in a waiting room in intense pain because there is no stretcher, because there is no room, because they are overwhelmed," she said.

"The goal is not to throw stones at employees, nurses, attendants, administrative officers, doctors. ... They work under ridiculous conditions."

Patient advocate Paul Brunet said Pommainville was not treated with dignity.

"I've been a spokesperson for almost 25 years. I've rarely seen that in a hospital in the west, in Canada, in Quebec, that we haven't been able to find a single stretcher and a single bed," said Brunet.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) said it has launched an internal investigation, but refused to comment on the death or the treatment while the investigation is ongoing.