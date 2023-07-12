Quebec police watchdog investigating death at Hull Hospital

Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating what happened when someone fell to their death at a Gatineau, Que., hospital early Tuesday after police were called.

The police watchdog said in a French news release that Gatineau police were called to the Hull Hospital around 1 a.m. Tuesday about someone causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived, the BEI said they found someone in a lab.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the BEI said officers noticed the person had a lighter and metal object in their hand.

As the officers tried to talk to them, they broke a window. The news release said police called for an ambulance, firefighters and medical personnel.

Within 10 minutes, they had gone to the window and fallen out of it.

The BEI said it didn't have further information to share.

The local health service centre CISSSO said regular hospital activities aren't affected by what happened. It thanked its staff, offered sympathies to the family of the person who died and said it didn't want to comment further.

The BEI independently investigates police officers including when police on duty are involved in another person's death, serious injury, injury of any kind by a police firearm, complaint of sexual misconduct or criminal complaint of any kind by someone who's First Nations or Inuit.

It puts together a report and submits it to the province's Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales, which decides whether or not to lay criminal charges.

