A 68-year-old Gatineau, Que., woman has filed a complaint to the body that oversees western Quebec's health authority after writhing on the floor of the Hull Hospital's emergency room for hours with a perforated appendix.

Hélène Barette-Mousseau said she asked for a stretcher when she showed up at the hospital in June, but was told a doctor would see her soon.

"I felt humiliated. I don't think anyone would like to wait on a cold floor without a blanket alone," Barette-Mousseau told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

"We don't wish that on our best enemy."

Two incidents in June

This is the second incident of its kind at the hospital this summer.

Twenty days after Barette-Mousseau was denied a stretcher — treatment she later reported to the quality and complaints commissioner for the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux l'Outaouais (CISSSO)— Anne Pommainville also spent several hours on the hospital's floor with severe stomach pain because of a lack of available beds.

The 58-year-old was eventually taken to the the Gatineau Hospital for surgery, but died two days later.

"It is a major concern," said Denis Marcheterre, the head of patients' rights organization Action Santé Outaouais.

"We can't [accept that] people will tell us, 'Well those mistakes, those accidents happened for lack of resources, for lack of human resources, for lack of money, for lack of XYZ.'"

Denis Marcheterre is the head of Action Santé Outaouais. He says Hélène Barette-Mousseau's treatment is cause for concern. (Radio-Canada)

Hospitals in the Outaouais have been bogged down by a longstanding nursing shortage and overrun emergency rooms. The problems have led to temporary closures of intensive care services and even the emergency room at the nearby Gatineau Hospital.

While Marcheterre sympathizes with hospital staff who are often asked to work too much overtime, he believes the treatment Barette-Mousseau received was inhumane.

"To let people lie on the floor for hours ... [it makes] no sense," he told CBC News.

After consulting with emergency and hospital managers, the complaints commissioner noted Barette-Mousseau's health problem should have been triaged in 30 minutes or less.

But according to a report from the commissioner, the occupancy rate at the hospital's ER at the time was 171 per cent and no stretchers were available.

Barette-Mousseau estimates she spent six hours on the floor before she was seen by a health professional, at which point her care improved greatly.

She says despite being disappointed by the commissioner's conclusions, she hopes to make her case known to Quebec's ombudsman.

'Not an isolated case'

The CISSSO refused an interview request with Radio-Canada but sent a French-language statement.

"Although the triage was adequate, it was evident that [Barette-Mousseau's] condition required that she be offered a stretcher and given further relief while awaiting medical treatment," spokesperson Camille Brochu-Lafrance wrote.

"No patient with this level of pain should be left behind in the ER waiting room."

Brochu-Lafrance said on-duty nurses have been reminded to monitor pain levels and understand proper triage standards. The hospital will also purchase four geriatric chairs to be available when stretchers are not.

The office of Christian Dubé, Quebec's health minister, called the incident shocking.

"Although there is a huge amount of traffic in the emergency rooms and it can take a long time before a patient is taken care of, there is no reason to leave a patient on the ground. Absolutely nothing," Dubé's office said in a French-language statement.

Barette-Mousseau said her treatment at the Hull Hospital's ER can't become the norm.

"Ms. Pommainville's story is not an isolated case. I find this situation unacceptable for anyone," she said. "I understand they are busy, but I did not get proper care."