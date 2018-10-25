Another police investigation underway into overnight fire in Hull

Gatineau police are investigating the fourth fire in the Hull sector in a week.

A home on rue Frontenac near rue Eddy caught fire just after midnight Thursday.

It took firefighters more than four hours to get the fire under control.

Nobody was injured, said Gatineau police, who have opened a criminal investigation.

This fire happened about a kilometre and a half from a police command post on boulevard Sacré-Coeur, set up Wednesday after three suspicious fires in three nights last weekend.

Those three fires may be connected, police said at the time.

There's no word yet on whether any evidence from Thursday's fire suggests a link to those fires.

The command post will be up again Thursday between rues Champlain and Notre-Dame-de-l'Île from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.