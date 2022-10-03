Suzanne Tremblay wins Hull
CBC News is projecting Suzanne Tremblay will win the electoral division of Hull in Quebec’s 43rd provincial election.
Last time non-Liberal candidate won riding was 1976
In the sole Outaouais seat change of the night, CBC projects Coalition Avenir Québec's Suzanne Tremblay will defeat Liberal incumbent Maryse Gaudreault in the Hull riding.
Gaudreault had been the MNA for the riding since 2007, with the riding voting Liberal for decades.
The last time a non-Liberal won the riding was in 1976 when Jocelyne Ouelette with the Parti Québécois won by just two votes.
Hull comprises part of the City of Gatineau. It has a population of 79,845, with 55,645 registered voters. It's 49.81 square kilometres.
There were six candidates running:
- Camille Pellerin-Forget, Parti Québécois
- Lise Couture, Conservative Party of Quebec
- Maryse Gaudreault, Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent)
- Mathieu Perron-Dufour, Québec Solidaire
- Rachid Jemmah, Green Party of Quebec
- Suzanne Tremblay, Coalition Avenir Québec