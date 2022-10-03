Suzanne Tremblay wins Hull

In the sole Outaouais seat change of the night, CBC projects Coalition Avenir Québec's Suzanne Tremblay will defeat Liberal incumbent Maryse Gaudreault in the Hull riding.

Gaudreault had been the MNA for the riding since 2007, with the riding voting Liberal for decades.

The last time a non-Liberal won the riding was in 1976 when Jocelyne Ouelette with the Parti Québécois won by just two votes.

Hull comprises part of the City of Gatineau. It has a population of 79,845, with 55,645 registered voters. It's 49.81 square kilometres.

There were six candidates running:

Camille Pellerin-Forget, Parti Québécois

Lise Couture, Conservative Party of Quebec

Maryse Gaudreault, Quebec Liberal Party (Incumbent)

Mathieu Perron-Dufour, Québec Solidaire

Rachid Jemmah, Green Party of Quebec

Suzanne Tremblay, Coalition Avenir Québec

The electoral division of Hull comprises part of the City of Gatineau. (Élections Québec)