Hull–Aylmer a runaway for Liberals in 2019
This is one of more than a dozen local ridings represented by a newly elected Liberal MP.
Liberal incumbent Greg Fergus eclipsed nearest opponent last time around
When it comes to runaway races, few candidates enjoyed a wider margin than Liberal Greg Fergus in Hull–Aylmer during the 2019 election.
Fergus, a former national director for the party, managed to pull away with 54.1 per cent of the vote, one of the largest shares in the region.
It was the largest gap between a winner and their nearest competitor in the region.
Fergus had 21,721 more supporters show up to the polls, representing nearly 40 per cent of the total vote, than the second-place Bloc Québécois candidate.
The ballot in 2021 is:
- Independent candidate Catherine Dickins,
- Eric Fleury, a project manager and recreational sailor, will run for the People's Party,
- Samuel Gendron for the NDP, a construction manager and university student,
- Green candidate Simon Gnocchini-Messier,
- the Free Party's Josée Lafleur,
- Mike LeBlanc of the Rhinoceros Party,
- Sandrine Perion up for the Conservatives, a former social development project director and party communications staffer,
- and Simon Provost, a student at Université du Québec en Outaouais, is the Bloc Québécois candidate.
