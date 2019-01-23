Greg Fergus victorious in Hull–Aylmer

CBC News projects Liberal incumbent Greg Fergus is the winner in Hull–Aylmer.

This was one of more than a dozen local ridings represented by a Liberal MP first elected in 2015.

Fergus beat out former NDP interim leader Nycole Turmel by about 11,000 votes in 2015 — she had been the only non-Liberal elected here since 1917.

Fergus faced Marxist-Leninist candidate Alexandre Deschênes; Conservative candidate and Gatineau Coun. Mike Duggan, whose Deschênes ward encompasses a portion of the federal riding; Sébastien Grenier of the Rhinocerous Party, Josée Poirier-Defoy of the Greens, who works to improve access to food and reduce food waste; Joanie Riopel of the Bloc Québécois; Rowen Tanguay of the People's Party; and Nicolas Thibodeau of the NDP, who has worked in green architecture and on Parliament Hill.

Hull–Aylmer in 2015