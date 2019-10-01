A fight for urban Gatineau in Hull–Aylmer

This is one of more than a dozen local ridings represented by a newly elected Liberal MP.

In this case, it's Greg Fergus, a former national director for the party who beat out former NDP interim leader Nycole Turmel by about 11,000 votes in 2015.

Fergus faces Marxist-Leninist candidate Alexandre Deschênes; Conservative candidate and Gatineau Coun. Mike Duggan, whose Deschênes ward encompasses a portion of the federal riding; Sébastien Grenier of the Rhinocerous Party, Josée Poirier-Defoy of the Greens, who works to improve access to food and reduce food waste; Joanie Riopel of the Bloc Québécois; Rowen Tanguay of the People's Party and Nicolas Thibodeau of the NDP, who has worked in green architecture and on Parliament Hill.

Candidates are included in this riding profile once they've been listed as a confirmed candidate by Elections Canada, chosen as the winner of a nomination contest or who were the chosen candidate by a party that got at least one per cent of the national popular vote in 2015.

Hull–Aylmer in 2015