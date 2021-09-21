Greg Fergus re-elected in Hull–Aylmer
Liberal Greg Fergus has been re-elected in the riding of Hull-Aylmer.
Liberal incumbent follows up big win in 2019 with another re-election
Liberal Greg Fergus will hold on to the riding of Hull-Aylmer.
CBC projects Fergus will be re-elected after having the largest lead in the region for the 2019 election, when he won 54.1 per cent of the vote.
The NDP ran Samuel Gendron in the riding and the Bloc Québécois ran Simon Provost.
Simon Gnocchini-Messier ran for the Greens, Sandrine Perion for the Conservatives, Josée Lafleur for the Free Party Canada, Eric Fleury ran for the People's Party, Mike LeBlanc for the Rhinoceros Party and Catherine Dickins ran as an independent.
