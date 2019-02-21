Transit chair chides commissioners for speaking out about LRT chaos

The chair of Ottawa's transit commission is scolding his fellow commissioners for eroding what's left of the public's confidence in Ottawa's beleaguered transit system.

In an email to all members of the commission Tuesday morning, Coun. Allan Hubley wrote: "Some of the comments made over the past couple of weeks in the media, or on social media are helping to destroy any remaining confidence our ridership has in the system."

Hubley also accused them of distorting news about delays and malfunctions, scaring the public.

CBC has obtained a copy of the email, which was part of a long chain in response to a request by some members for an emergency meeting.

Over the past several days and weeks, councillors and transit commissioners have been vocal in the media and on social media about the serious issues afflicting the transit system since the full launch of the Confederation Line.

An O-Train near the western entrance to the Confederation Line tunnel on Sept. 6, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Sarah Wright-Gilbert, one of four citizen representatives on the city's transit commission, has been especially vocal on social media about the unreliability of the new LRT, as well as overcrowded buses and platforms.

Give me a decent transit system and I will promote the hell out of it. Until then.... I will keep it real. I won't compromise my own personal integrity. 2/2 —@sarahmeaghang

She spoke to Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan on Tuesday about her frustrations.

Wright-Gilbert received the email from Hubley, but would not comment on it.

City councillors have been calling attention to issues with the line since the first major system failure on Oct. 8.

On Monday, councillors Carol Anne Meehan, Catherine McKenney and Riley Brockington demanded a special meeting of the city's transit commission ahead of its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 6, claiming they've been inundated with complaints and want immediate answers.

They also said commissioners have been left in the dark about service delays.

Hubley did not immediately respond to CBC's request for comment, but said in a tweet that the email was "not a cease and desist memo." Rather, it was "an e-mail to the entire commission talking about the upcoming meeting."

Pat, my e-mail was not a 'cease and desist memo' it was an e-mail to the entire commission talking about the upcoming meeting. —@AllanHubley_23

The transit commission was originally supposed to meet in October, but that meeting was cancelled because there were no reports scheduled to be discussed.

In his email, Hubley said none of the commissioners complained when the decision to cancel the meeting was made.

"Our riders and employees need our support right now and we will not subject our employees to a public meeting to be attacked," he wrote.

The next opportunity for commissioners to get an update on the performance of the transit system will be next Wednesday, the same day they debate the transit budget.