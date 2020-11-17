Here's how your Ottawa nursing home is doing with vaccinations

What's the staff vaccination rate at your Ottawa nursing home?

A CBC data analysis has found more than a handful of nursing homes have staff vaccination rates below 55 per cent, while the average across Ottawa homes is at 65 per cent.

The data was compiled over the week of March 15, and it comes from 26 of the 28 of the long-term care homes in Ottawa. Each home provided the percentage of staff and residents vaccinated and numbers show a stark contrast of vaccination rates between the two groups.

Two facilities — Villa Marconi and Manoir Marochel — did not provide any information while homes run by Revera provided a national average for its homes.

The maps are divided into various regions in and around Ottawa. Scroll down and hover over the icons to see vaccination rates among staff and residents.