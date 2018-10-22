Election day essentials: Here's how to vote in Ottawa

Election day is here, and that means voters will be lining up at their assigned polling stations across Ottawa to cast their ballots.

If you're one of them, here's what you need to know.

Who can vote

You must be at least 18 and a Canadian citizen.

You must be a resident of Ottawa, an owner or tenant of land in Ottawa, or a spouse of an owner or tenant of land in Ottawa.

Where to vote

There are over 350 polling places in Ottawa, but which one you vote at depends on where you live.

Find out where your polling station is by entering your address on the city's website.

Your polling station is also listed on the voter notification letter you may have received in the mail.

What you need to bring

If you're on the voters list and received a voter notification letter, bring the letter and one piece of identification.

Your ID must show your name and address, but doesn't need to have a photo. Your Ontario driver's licence or a tax statement will do. A utility bill with your name and address on it is fine, too.

If you aren't on the voter list you can add your name to it by filling out a form available at all polling stations. You'll still need to bring a piece of identification to prove your name and address.

A full list of acceptable pieces of identification is available here. Note that a passport is not an acceptable piece of identification because it does not indicate your address.

If you are unable to prove your name and address you will have to make a statutory declaration before voting.

Marking your ballot

Once you've verified your identification or added your name on the voters list, an election official will hand you a ballot and a privacy sleeve.

You can then proceed to a voting screen where you can review the instructions on how to mark your ballot.

In federal and provincial elections ballots are marked with an X. But in municipal elections ballots are marked by filling in the oval next to your candidate of choice.

In federal and provincial elections ballots are marked with an X, but voters in municipal elections must fill in the oval next to their candidates of choice. (iStock)

You can vote once for mayor and once for councillor, and you may be entitled to vote for a school board trustee.

If you make a mistake and need a new ballot, you may take it to an election official who will cancel the first ballot and give you a new one.

You also have the right to decline or spoil your ballot.

Once your ballot is marked, you will take it to an election official who will enter it into the tabulator.

2014's election turnout was just under 40 per cent. So far this election 56,861 residents have cast their ballots in advance polls.

You can brush up on all the races for City Hall by checking out our Election 2018 one-stop info shop.