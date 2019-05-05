Living in a flood zone? Don't use well water, health officials warn
Boiling flood water is not enough to make it safe, health official says
Even as floodwaters across the region stabilize, health officials are warning people living in flood zones — particularly those who get water from wells — to remain vigilant.
Hundreds of homes have been damaged by the devastating floods that have washed through eastern Ontario and western Quebec, forcing residents and volunteers to spend days filling and loading up sandbags to protect their communities.
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, told CBC Radio's In Town and Out that people living in flooded areas should avoid drinking water from wells — even if the waters haven't risen above the well's cap.
"Don't use it for washing, for bathing or anything. And don't use it for drinking as well, because we don't know what bacterial contaminants have gone into the floodwater," Roumeliotis said Saturday morning.
"This is a significant problem along most of the shoreline."
Here are the agency's top water safety tips.
- When floodwaters get into a well, it's considered contaminated. Even boiling the water won't make it safe.
- Don't use the water for washing anything or bathing.
- Make sure you test you well water once water levels recede. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will be offering free testing, but not until the waters have fully receded.
- Stay protected when wading into floodwater to ensure no bacteria gets into any cuts to your skin.
- Wash your hands with clean water and soap after coming into contact with floodwater.
- Be careful around the currents along the flooded rivers, as they can be powerful and dangerous.
- Make sure your tetanus vaccine is updated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.