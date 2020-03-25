Here's how to keep shopping local during the pandemic
Many businesses coming up with creative ways to stay afloat amid COVID-19 shutdown
With all non-essential businesses shut down across the province, there are mounting concerns about how local shops and services will survive the pandemic.
Some Ottawa-area businesses have come up with creative ways to continue offering their goods and services from a distance. Here's how you can help support your favourite neighbourhood spots through the crisis.
Food and drink
Though restaurant dining rooms are closed, many local eateries have switched gears to focus on delivery. A new online service called Love Local offers meals from chef-run restaurants within five kilometres. There's a $5 fee, and some restaurants offer frozen meals or meal kits.
Some independent food stores are adapting to the new reality by banding together with neighbouring businesses and encouraging customers to think inside the box. Saslove's Meat Market has teamed up with Byward Fruit Market, House of Cheese and Lapointe Fish to fill local goodie boxes for delivery.
While tap rooms and bars may be closed, a number of local breweries are offering free delivery, with options for curbside pickup so you can enjoy their beer and keep your distance at the same time.
Gift certificates
Some businesses are calling on loyal customers to purchase gift certificates for use when they finally reopen.
Haunted Walks is also asking people to purchase gift certificates for a rainy day, or spooky night, down the road.
Other ways to shop local
Escape Bicycle Tours is running a spring promotion on long-term bike rentals. For a fee, you can even have your bike wheeled directly to your house.
If a sewing project is on your pandemic to-do list, Darrel Thomas Textiles is processing online orders and offers curbside pickup twice a week. Customers can choose fabrics online and park in front of the store for pickup and free smiles. They're also offering free delivery.
The Mayfair Theatre is asking patrons to "buy" a seat at the vintage cinema for $150 — and have their name put on it for posterity.
Ottawa Princess Party is going digital with one-on-one live video calls that include stories, songs and games for children.
Dog-walking service Bitches Walking Dogs has a variety of online classes for you and your pooch.
Kanata North is offering "tech bucks" as a way for people to invest in small businesses in that part of the city. You can purchase them online and redeem the value in local shops at a later date.
Find a neighbourhood business
Many local BIAs have created "support local" sections on their websites, with links to neighbourhood businesses that need your support. Here's a list of links for Ottawa's BIAs:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.