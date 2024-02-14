Break-in a 'horror show' for non-profit that helps refugees furnish homes

An Ottawa non-profit that helps refugees furnish their homes says it lost thousands of dollars worth of items in a break-in earlier this week.

House to Home founder Suzi Shore Sauvé described the state of the organization's storefront at Westgate Shopping Centre on Tuesday morning as a "horror show."

"You walk in and literally [there's] just a sea of clothes and different items just thrown on the floor," she said. "They're everywhere."

Sauvé said the thieves made such a mess there was barely room to stand.

"They spent a lot of time looking for all the new items, so anything that's not new is just thrown across the floor," she said.

Sauvé suspects the thief or thieves entered while the store was open on Monday and waited until staff and volunteers left for the evening. She believes the culprits had knowledge of what was in the store.

"I was in complete shock," Sauvé said. "I knew we had three families coming in to choose their furniture, so it was pretty heartbreaking."

Ottawa police say they're investigating.

House to Home founder Suzi Shore Sauvé, seen here at the non-profit's former location on Ridgewood Avenue in March 2023, said the theft is a 'huge monetary setback' for the organization. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Picking up the pieces

Sauvé said it's difficult to estimate the exact value of what was taken. The missing items include several TVs, tools and bedding worth about $5,000.

The non-profit's Facebook page describes the theft as a "true violation" of its space.

"I feel like they came into my house," said Asadullah Rahimi, the warehouse manager.

"They opened all the drawers of the dresser, they opened every single room here and they checked every single thing," Rahimi said.

"To me, these people are doing nothing but good for so many families," said volunteer Jacky Parish. "It must be so disheartening to see everything just destroyed and made a mess of."

Security cameras have been ordered and the organization is changing the locks because the keys to the unit were among the stolen items, Sauvé said.

She said her team will be delivering furniture directly to families for now, instead of letting people come to the store to pick up their items.

When House to Home resumes normal operations, Sauvé said they'll keep the door locked during the day and install a doorbell for donors to ring.

She said when House to Home does resume regular operations, they'll keep the door locked during the day and have a doorbell that donors can ring.

Sauvé called the break-in a "huge monetary setback."

"We have to do a bit of catching up in that respect," she said. "Everybody's been pushed back, which is just not wonderful for families that are sleeping on the floor."