Ottawa's hotel industry starts to see guests come back

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic making international travel a no-go, some local hotel operators say guests are finally coming back.

For more than three months, the empty Château Laurier had loomed over Ottawa's downtown core. But on Canada Day, the historic hotel opened its doors for the first time since March.

"It was definitely different," said Deneen Perrin, director of public affairs for the more than 100-year-old building. "There is no doubt about that."

Perrin told CBC Radio's All In A Day she is pleased the hotel re-opened, but said it was a subdued Canada Day compared to years' past.

Wellington Street is typically closed for the national celebration, which means a sea of people are usually gathered outside.

While this year wasn't as busy, Perrin said a steady stream of people did come through the hotel on Wednesday.

Focus on keeping guests safe

Still, running a hotel during the pandemic has its challenges: when a patron checks out, Perrin said, their room is left untouched by staff for two full days.

"What we're focused on right now is making sure that we stay as safe and procedural as possible in order to make sure that we're doing our part," she said. "So that everybody can stay safe. That's the biggest thing."

Perrin said the Ottawa landmark has been mostly used by locals for "staycations." The Château Laurier's patio has also been drawing in crowds and has been expanded to allow for more people, she said.

"[On Canada Day people] came from Montreal because they kind of wanted to just do a little getaway and be in the nation's capital," she said.

The iconic downtown hotel reopened on Canada Day for the first time since March 8:38

'They need to get out'

While his hotel never completely closed, Wayne Day, the general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn & Homewood Suites in downtown Ottawa, said it did see mass cancellations.

But like the Château Laurier, he's now seeing increasing interest from locals looking to get away.

"The isolation has definitely impacted us and made people want to leave. It's like they need to get out," Day said Saturday.

The Hilton Garden Inn is now running at somewhere between 30 and 40 per cent occupancy, Day said — still far short of a normal summer.

But he said he'll take those numbers, compared to how the industry looked at the beginning of Ontario's state of emergency.

He typically has 135 employees looking after the Hilton Garden Inn. During the bleakest moments, Day said he was down to about 11 staff members looking after 40 rooms.

"We just started ramping back up," he said.