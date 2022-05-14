Ottawans are sweating through a record-breaking stretch of May weather, although it might not last much longer.

Saturday was Ottawa's fourth consecutive day of record highs, marking the longest run of weather over 28 C before May 15 in the past 100 years.

While May temperatures have exceeded 30 C before, a stretch of weather like this has never happened so early, said David Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada.

"This is something you'd expect in the dog days of summer," Phillips said on Saturday, when the temperature hit 31 C. "It's just a head-shaker in terms of temperature."

For some Ottawa residents wandering through the ByWard Market, the warm temperatures have been a welcome change. Storefronts were bustling and restaurant patios were packed as people took advantage.

"It feels like the middle of July," said public servant Jamie McDonald.

People enjoy a pedestrianized space in Ottawa's ByWard Market on May 11, 2022, the start of a record-breaking hot spell in the nation's capital. (Ian Black/CBC)

Victoria Westaway, meanwhile, told CBC she wasn't prepared for the heat and has yet to buy an air conditioner.

"There was snow in April so [I] just did not expect for it to be super hot like this now," said Westaway, adding she's already experienced a sunburn — something she doesn't usually get until later in the summer.

Not here to stay

Early heat waves can be especially uncomfortable, Phillips said, as people aren't yet acclimatized to the summery temperatures.

That can lead people to experience shortness of breath and potentially need medical attention, he said. In the worst-case scenarios, extreme heat can prove deadly.

The hot weather likely isn't here to stay, however. Phillips said he anticipates a "cool off" in the coming week, with possible rain and thunderstorms.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday's high sits at a mere 11 C, with a decent chance of showers.

Despite the recent spike in temperatures, Phillips says he doesn't expect summer in Ottawa to be any warmer than usual.