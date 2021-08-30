'Hotheads in the city': Ottawa sauce scene gets fired up

Haico Krijgsman didn't mean to get into hot sauce-making. Then he arrived in Canada and his hobby somehow got out of hand.

"When I got here [from the Netherlands] the only hot sauces that were easily available were the Franks Red Hot and Tabasco — which are not something that I was used to," said Krijgsman.

"I grew up in a very multicultural family ... from Indonesia, from India, from Surinam. I grew up with all those spices and those heat levels and Frank's Red Hot just didn't do it for me."

He started by planting a few hot peppers in his front yard and experimented with a few small-batch sauces, especially with hard-to-find peppers like the Carolina Reaper or Scorpion.

Six years ago, he branded his Haico's hot sauces, and now makes 20,000 bottles a year as his full-time job.

Krijgsman says he's part of a growing hot sauce community in this city, and he wanted to organize the first event highlighting the scene for local "chilliheads," as they call themselves.

After several COVID postponements, "Heating up the Capital" takes place Saturday at a winery in Mountain, Ont., where Krijgsman grows his peppers, south of Ottawa.

Some of the rare peppers Krijgsman grows include the Carolina Reaper and the Scorpion. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Ottawa heats up

The outdoor event will feature hot sauce awards, a hot pepper-eating competition from League of Fire, and vendors selling everything from hot sausages to spicy ice cream.

"There's a lot of people that like hot sauce in the Ottawa region," said Krigsjman, who says over the years he's seen more local hobbyists turn pro to serve that market.

"It's going to keep growing for sure. There's more and more hotheads in the city."

Larry Russell started making hot sauces as a hobby, and now co-owns Meow! That's Hot in Centretown. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Larry Russell is one of them. He and a fellow chef sold their sauce for fun at a restaurant in Little Italy before quitting their jobs and starting Meow! That's Hot in 2007.

He now co-owns a restaurant that doubles as a sauce-making kitchen to produce and showcase their 13 flavours, which also sell at Farm Boy and other retail spaces.

He says it's been exciting to watch the sector grow.

"It's amazing, actually. When we started, there were maybe three other companies making hot sauce in town and now I don't even know them all. There's a new one every couple of months," he said, adding the competition doesn't worry him because he thinks people's palates are expanding.

"People are getting more adventurous. Hot sauce has been the fastest growing food segment in the United States every year for as long as I can remember."

Larry Russell says his love of spice grew over the years: 'Nobody likes hot sauce when they are born, right? You have to build tolerance. Believe me, I've hurt myself more than once.' (Francis Ferland/CBC) Marissa and Michelle Peters say even though the pandemic has kept people from the Caribbean, their Haitian/Trinidadian hot sauce 'bring the islands to you.' (Submitted by Marissa Peters)

Pandemic sauce

Russell will showcase his sauces at this weekend's events, along with local newcomers Mazépis and Lalo's, who both pivoted to hot sauce during the pandemic.

Owner Debbie Fredericks started Mama Lalo's salsas last year after COVID shut down her vocal coaching company. Her recipes are inspired by her mother-in-law in Mexico, with the catch-phrase: "If it has no heat, it's ketchup."

Meantime, Marissa and Michelle Peters, the couple behind Mazépis, a Haitian/Trinidadian hot sauce company, launched last June after Michelle went on leave to look after their son with special needs. They advertise by saying the pandemic has limited access to the Caribbean, so their sauces "bring the islands to you."

Blair Horvath says he's seen huge growth in the number of local hot sauce companies in the nine years since he took over the Chilly Chile's store. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Marissa Peters says new customers they meet at farmer's markets look for ways to staycation through their stomachs.

"II think what's happening here in Ottawa … is everybody's home watching stuff, learning different things and they're just like, 'Okay, let's try something different today,'" she said, adding TV shows with spicy food challenges also inspire people to sample new sauces.

Horvath used to reward himself with a new hot sauce on the way home from his home renovation jobs. Now he runs his own store. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Spicy TV

In fact, shows like YouTube's "The Hot Ones" are so popular, Blair Horvath keeps a whole shelf at his store to stock the sauces they feature. He's the owner of what he calls Canada's first hot sauce store, Chilly Chiles.

Nine years ago, he was working in home renovation when he stopped at the store to treat himself to a new sauce. The "closing permanently" sign kick-started a change in career. He bought the store as a 50th birthday present to himself and has since expanded to two locations, plus an online store.

Krijgsman is organizing the first hot sauce expo in Ottawa at the winery where he grows his peppers, set for Saturday, Sept. 4. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

He says back then, hot sauce was a niche product.

"There weren't as many chilliheads … and people would drive from Montreal to come and see us in little Manotick to buy sometimes $300 worth of hot sauce. It was like, 'Whoa, what is this?'" said Horvath, who expects this area to only continue to grow.

For Haico, the lesson is simple: "Watch out with your hobby."

"Before you know it, you'll do it full time … and if you can make it, your passion stays your passion and you can make it into your job."